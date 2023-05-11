Three Questions For FEMA About AM Radio’s Safety

US Representatives Mike Gallagher and Josh Gottheimer have sent a letter to FEMA expressing their safety concerns over automakers removing AM radio in new car models. The letter requests answers to three questions and is seeking more clarity on the specific threats to the Emergency Alert System.

To what degree does the decision by many automakers to no longer include AM radio in EVs threaten the effectiveness of the EAS? How many of the National Public Warning System stations rely exclusively on broadcasting through AM radio? Has FEMA taken any action to dissuade automakers from removing AM radio from their EV models or does it intend to do so in the future?

The letter also cites the nearly 50 million Americans who rely on AM radio for news, traffic, sports, weather, and music and the considerable evidence of Americans relying on radio for vital emergency information during severe weather events.

The NAB and FEMA have actively collaborated to address concerns arising from automakers eliminating AM radio from new car models, and America’s local radio broadcasters look forward to continued engagement with Administrator Criswell and her team to address this issue.