Audacy’s BetQL Raises Stakes On ‘Wagertainment’

Audacy’s sport-gambling-centric network BetQL is launching The Bettor Angle. This new betting show takes fans behind the numbers and offers insights and analysis that can help viewers make smarter bets. Sports betting experts Kate Constable and Camron Smith will host the Saturday afternoon show.

The Bettor Angle can be listened to on the Audacy app and viewed on video streamer Twitch. The show will feature special guest appearances, interactive polls, and in-depth breakdowns of specific games and matchups.

“The Bettor Angle is the latest example of the BetQL Network’s dedication to delivering top-quality Wagertainment to our listeners and viewers, seven days a week,” said Andrew Williams, brand manager, BetQL Network. “Kate and Camron will take listeners behind the numbers and uncovers the stories that shape the games. From injury reports to coaching strategies, they’ll help listeners understand the factors that can make or break their bets.”