Is Your Next Book-Winning Talent A Client?

Monday is the day Radio Ink honors radio’s Most Influential Women – the women who speak out and stand out in our industry. This year we asked our honorees the following question:

“We hear from managers and owners about the difficulty of attracting new blood into the industry. But we know radio can be a fun and rewarding career. So how do we convince and attract the next generation of broadcasters, especially women?”

We learned a lot from the answers we received, many of which focused on proactively seeking new talent for our industry. Here’s an excerpt from Beasley Media Group CCO Heidi Raphael’s response:

“Often, the individual you are looking for is not in the media industry but has a great background and skill set that could be incredible for the position. (Maybe it’s the salesperson you met while visiting an auto dealership.) Some of the biggest superstars come from some of the most surprising places and bring unique backgrounds that could further enhance your business.”

Radio is the people’s media. As Heidi notes, some of our biggest stars are still out there: they may even be our P1s or clients. These folks understand the power of radio and could be great additions to your team!

