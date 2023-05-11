iHeart Phoenix Celebrates Year Of Fur-Ever Homes

iHeartMedia Phoenix’s 99.9 KEZ celebrated the one-year anniversary of “SJ’s Fur-Ever Friends”, which highlights adoptable dogs from local Phoenix Valley rescues in hopes of finding them forever homes. The series airs as a segment on SJ’s show, on social media, and on YouTube. Over the past year, the feature has helped over 40 dogs find permanent homes. Shelters and rescues featured in the segment include #LovePup Foundation, Arizona Animal Welfare League, Almost There Rescue, Arizona Humane Society, HARTT Arizona, Foothills Animal Rescue, Pittie Me Rescue, and Paws 4 A Cause.

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More