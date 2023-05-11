Middays & Managing For Michaels At Audacy Houston

Audacy has appointed Jay Michaels as the assistant brand manager of Mix 96.5 (KHMX) and 95.7 The Spot (KKHH) in Houston. Michaels, who previously worked at Cumulus Media in different programming and operations roles across the country for 11 years, will also host middays on KHMX.

“Jay’s experience, passion for programming, and creativity in radio brand marketing stations make him a great fit for Audacy Houston,” said Audacy Houston VP of Programming Melissa Chase. “We are so excited to have him join our team!”

“From the first time I spoke to Melissa Chase and Sarah Frazier, I knew this is where I wanted to be,” said Michaels. “The culture and environment that they’ve built in Houston is amazing! KHMX is an iconic station and I’m still pinching myself that I’ll get to be a part of it. I’m so excited to join an innovative and audio-first company like Audacy.”