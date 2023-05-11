Marky Marc Joins The Bunch At Urban One D.C.

Marky Marc will become the new late-night host at Urban One Washington D.C.’s 93.9 WKYS starting on May 15th. A D.C. native, Marc moves back home after time on nights and afternoons with Audacy’s 102 Jamz (WJMH) in Greensboro, NC.

Marky Marc is very active in the community, hosting nightlife, basketball games, and concerts. He also created the “whoUwit” foundation to bring awareness to breast cancer and build multiple positive platforms for youth and the community.

“This is a full circle moment for me, and the opportunity of a lifetime!” said Marky Marc. “It really is a dream come true to be live on the radio in my hometown. I am ready to light the city up with my positive vibe and love for my community!”

“We are thrilled that Mark is joining our team,” added WKYS Program Director Mike “Swift” Powell. “His positive energy and passion for radio are contagious and needed in today’s industry. We’re looking forward to making history with Marc as part of our D.C. family!”