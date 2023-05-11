Moore To Mornings At Cumulus Kansas City

Shay Moore will be taking over mornings on Cumulus Media Kansas City’s 107.3 KC’s R&B and Hip Hop (KMJK). The Shay Moore Morning Show will debut on Tuesday, May 30th. Moore brings nearly 20 years of broadcasting experience to Cumulus, including time across town at Carter Broadcast Group’s Hot 103 Jamz (KPRS).

Moore commented, “I’m thrilled that I’ll be returning to Kansas City, ready to light up the airwaves once again with a fresh new morning show exclusively on 107.3 KC’s R&B and Hip Hop station. While I made the tough decision to leave KC in August 2022, receiving countless messages literally every day from listeners who missed my presence on the radio had me feeling like I had unfinished business in my second home. When 107.3 offered me the opportunity to host mornings again, I knew it was meant to be.”

KMJK Program Director Boogie D said, “I’m very happy to welcome Shay Moore to KMJK-FM 107.3 KC’s R&B and Hip Hop team. Shay’s energy and experience are unmatched. She is the perfect addition to mornings and will engage listeners on the air and on all social media platforms.”