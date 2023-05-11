iHeart Tells The Story Of Hockey’s Most Violent Team

On Thursday, iHeartPodcasts and UK podcast studio Novel launched The Fighty Pucks, a podcast that tells the story of The Danbury Trashers, known as the most violent hockey team in history. The Connecticut minor league team was led by AJ Galante, a 17-year-old bad boy whose father was a powerful businessman with mob ties. The FBI was secretly watching the team as they rampaged toward glory. The podcast is hosted by award-winning audio producer Claire Crofton and episode one, “Game One: The Galantes of Danbury,” is now available with new episodes released weekly.

