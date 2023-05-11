Wondery and Bloomberg Blast Open Crypto Disgrace

It was the scandal that took down one of cryptocurrency’s biggest names; now Wondery and Bloomberg are launching a new six-episode podcast, Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried. The show explores the rise and fall of the young crypto billionaire, who gained fame and fortune through his unconventional crypto exchange FTX before it crashed, causing top venture capitalists and celebrity investors to lose millions.

The podcast, which premieres May 22, features access to Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, the CEO of FTX sister company Alameda Research and ex-girlfriend of Bankman-Fried. The show is the latest in a series of business scandal podcasts from Wondery and Bloomberg, including WeCrashed and Business Wars.