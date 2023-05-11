iHeart Maximizing Branded Podcasts With Ruby

iHeartMedia is capitalizing on its successful podcast production with Ruby, a new creative team dedicated entirely to the production, sales, and marketing of branded podcasts. With 30 original series from major brands like T-Mobile, IBM, and Intuit QuickBooks currently available, Ruby is iHeart’s next step into monetizing on-demand audio.

“Audio creates a relationship with consumers that no other marketing medium can compete with. When speaking directly to listeners, brands command a level of intimacy and authenticity that shifts perceptions and changes what’s possible,” said iHeartMedia CMO Gayle Troberman.

“According to Magna, podcasting ad spending is on track to grow 16 percent this year, 4x the overall market. And with over 80 percent of our branded podcast clients renewing for multiple seasons, it’s evident the advertisers’ and audience’s appetite continues to grow. Ruby will ensure that current and future clients will be able to harness iHeartMedia’s powerful platform, scale, and proven expertise to tell meaningful stories.”