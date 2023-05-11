Do Dinner With Jesse Tyler Ferguson In New Podcast

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sony Music Entertainment have announced the launch of Dinner’s On Me, a new weekly podcast taking Jesse into restaurants across Los Angeles and New York City for intimate meals with some of the biggest names in entertainment, music, politics, and sports. The series debuts Tuesday, May 23.

Each episode features a meal and an honest, open, and often hilarious discussion with the guests about topics ranging from mental health and imposter syndrome to relationships and family history. The first two episodes will feature Julie Bowen and Jesse Williams. The podcast is produced by Sony Music Entertainment, Neon Hum, and A Kid Named Beckett Productions. Subscribers to Dinner’s on Me PLUS will be able to listen to episodes ad-free and access new episodes one week early.

“Some of my favorite memories are first dates at my neighborhood Italian spot with my husband or lunch with my castmates fromModern Family – because the best conversations always happen over meals” said host Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “That’s why I’m so excited for listeners to hear Dinner’s On Me. We’re going deep, opening up and inviting fans to join us along the way.”