John DeBella Is Retiring From Beasley’s WMGK

Beasley Media Philadelphia personality John DeBella announced his retirement on Thursday morning. DeBella has been a prominent figure in Philadelphia radio for more than four decades on WMGK, including his Morning Zoo show. His last show will be Friday, June 30th.

During his career, DeBella also wrote for The National Lampoon Radio Hour and received numerous local service and humanitarian awards. In April 2023, he was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame.

“After 47 years on the radio, I really can’t believe it’s coming to an end,” said DeBella. “I’ve been extremely lucky to be able to work at a job I love, in a city I love, with a family that has supported and sacrificed a lot for me to fulfill my dream.”

“We are so very proud of John and his many accomplishments over the past four decades,” said Beasley Media Group President Bruce Beasley. “The radio industry and the City of Philadelphia are better off because of him. We wish him the very best in his next chapter!”

“Through 5 decades in the business, 40 years in Philly, and the last 20 anchoring WMGK’s broadcast day, John DeBella has simply made our lives better- through a shared love of humor, music, and entertainment,” said WMGK Program Director Bill Weston. “His career tally has to be close to 10,000 shows and you can bet he put his heart and soul into each and every one of them.”