Audacy Reverse Stock Split Clears Compliance Hurdle

After being delisted from the NYSE, Audacy has implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split in order to regain compliance. The move took place on Friday, June 30.

The reverse split reduced the number of outstanding shares of Audacy’s Class A common stock from around 137.5 million to about 4.6 million and the number of outstanding shares of Class B common stock from approximately 4 million to about 135,000.

The decision for the 1-for-30 split was the largest option presented to Audacy shareholders at their annual meeting, who had the right to decide whether the company should proceed with the reverse stock split. The decision to proceed with the 1-for-30 split was made on June 5 but was not widely disclosed until recently. Shareholders who would have received fractional shares will instead receive cash payments.

The split has effectively reset Audacy’s share price at $2.10, which puts the company back in compliance with NYSE rules.