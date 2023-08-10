Chuck Cargile To Serve As Libsyn’s New CFO

Audio ad and podcast platform Libsyn has announced the appointment of Charles “Chuck” Cargile as its new Chief Financial Officer. Cargile’s has more than 25 years in executive leadership roles within publicly traded companies, with expertise in financial management. He fills the position left by Jonathan Charak, who spent two years at Libsyn.

Cargile’s most recent position was as CFO of BlueWind Medical, an early-stage medical device company. Prior to that, he served as CFO for Tattooed Chef during its public offering in 2021, and as CEO and Chairman at Sunworks, Inc., where he led the company through a merger with Solcius. Cargile also spent 16 years as CFO at Newport Corporation, culminating in its successful sale to MKS Instruments in 2016.

Cargile’s appointment comes at a time when Libsyn is focusing on its next chapter of growth, aiming to further solidify its leadership in the podcasting and advertising sectors.

Libsyn Interim CEO and Chief Product Officer John W. Gibbons said, “Chuck’s extensive, global financial leadership experience and proven track record of growing companies, accessing capital markets, and creating value for shareholders will undoubtedly make him an invaluable addition in bolstering Libsyn’s financial strategy for our next chapter of growth — as we continue to innovate and lead in the dynamic podcasting and advertising industries.”