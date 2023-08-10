Eric Andre Faces Funny Failures In ‘Bombing’ With iHeart and BMP

iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Player’s Network have launched a new podcast titled Bombing with Eric Andre. Hosted by the comedian, actor, and talk show host, the podcast will feature weekly discussions with Andre’s friends about their worst moments, whether on stage, in public, or in life.

The first episode debuted on August 9, with new episodes scheduled for release every Wednesday.

Some of these stories may include being “under the influence,” while others are just adventurous tales from the host’s life. Eric Andre is known for his work in hit TV series, feature films, animated series, and stand-up comedy specials.

Bombing with Eric Andre is the latest Big Money Players Network addition, which hosts Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Nikki Glaser, Brett Goldstein, Ellie Kemper, Vanessa Bayer, and more.