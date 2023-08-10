Bay Area NPR Station Picks Up ‘Snap Judgement’ In Studio Deal

San Francisco-based NPR member station KQED has announced the acquisition of the public radio program and podcast series Snap Judgment, along with the podcast series Spooked.

Produced by Snap Judgment Studios and distributed by PRX, Snap Judgment is hosted by Glynn Washington and mixes true stories with music to create cinematic and dramatic episodes. Since its launch in 2010, Snap Judgment has grown to air on 460 NPR stations nationwide.

Spooked, also a creation of Snap Judgment Studios, showcases true-life supernatural stories. Originally launched in 2017, it has released eight seasons and was previously part of the subscription podcast network Luminary until April.

As part of the acquisition agreement, Snap Judgment Studios’ productions will become part of Snap Studios LLC, a subsidiary of KQED. Both shows will remain independently produced by Snap Studios’ creative team and will continue to be distributed for free across all major platforms by PRX.

KQED President & CEO Michael Isip expressed excitement over the acquisition, saying, “Snap Judgment has a diverse team of creative producers whose unique storytelling has grown large and loyal broadcast and podcast audiences over more than a decade. Adding their two established productions and an exceptional talent like Glynn Washington brings KQED new opportunities to grow our audiences and new possibilities to develop a pipeline of new podcast productions.”

Washington stated, “If Snap Judgment is about empathy, Spooked storytelling is about wonder. We are proud that millions of listeners go on audio adventures with us every week, and are thrilled that our partnership with KQED allows us to bring audiences into someone else’s shoes.”