Buzz Knight Introducing New Podcast On Music’s Healing Power

Buzz Knight Media Productions, widely known for the podcast Takin A Walk, has announced a new series called Music Saved Me. Hosted by accomplished radio and television personality Lynn Hoffman, Music Saved Me will explore the profound and therapeutic impact of music, focusing on musicians who have personally experienced its transformative powers.

The first episode is scheduled for release next week.

The series aims to shine a light on music as both a healing tool and coping mechanism, especially in the context of mental health. Through intimate conversations, the podcast will establish a meaningful connection between artists and fans, with musicians candidly sharing their individual journeys.

Buzz Knight said, “As we began thinking about Music Saved Me as a possibility, we found no shortage of moving and uplifting stories from musicians worldwide. Music possesses an unparalleled gift of healing powers that cannot be underestimated. I eagerly anticipate bringing Music Saved Me to both our loyal listeners and new audiences. In season 1, we have already captured heartfelt and authentic stories from renowned artists like Jelly Roll and Wynonna, and there is so much more to come.”

Series Executive Producer Spencer Proffer pitched in, “Lynn Hoffman is one of the most accomplished personalities in the business and with Buzz Knight steering the Music Saved Me ship, I have no doubt audiences will love this podcast globally.”