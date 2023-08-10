Steve Jaxon Coming Back In Santa Rosa On A New Home Signal

Santa Rosa, CA’s Wine Country Radio is welcoming Steve Jaxon back to the air after the talk host was let go in June by Amaturo Sonoma Media Group’s KSRO-AM. His afternoon show, The Drive with Steve Jaxon, will return in its old time slot, now on The Krush 95.9 (KRSH).

Wine Country Radio General Manager Melissa Galliani said with the relaunch, changes to The Drive‘s format are expected, including a reduced number of guests per show to allow more airtime for each guest.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports Jaxon, who spent 15 years at KSRO, will return starting August 21.

The show’s production is handled by Jaxon and his partner Cathy Ratto through Vicario Productions. Longtime comedy partner Blair Hardman is set to be more involved in the show, while Harry Duke, the co-host for the last two years of its run on KSRO, will continue contributing, including his segment on local theater.