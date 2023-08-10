Spotify Fully Opens Its Platform To Patreon Podcasters

Spotify is adding another level to its podcasting capabilities to lure in new creators and audiences. The audio streamer is now allowing listeners to connect their Spotify and Patreon accounts. This enables access to patron-exclusive podcasts directly on the Spotify app.

Building on the initial announcement in March regarding the partnership, the collaboration is now live for all creators. The integration leverages the Spotify Open Access API and lets Patreon podcast creators enhance their distribution. The collaboration also introduces a new feature to promote subscription options on Spotify.

For creators, this partnership represents a step towards more control and diversified revenue streams. It also aligns with Spotify’s Open Access initiative launched in 2021, which aims to support various business models for creators, including the utilization of third-party tools for revenue generation.

In a conversation with For the Record, Spotify Product Manager Ben Peskoe and Patreon Product Manager Eric Fong highlighted the excitement and positive reception from creators and fans since the integration announcement. They also discussed the early results from beta testing, emphasizing the ease of promoting and onboarding new members to Patreon through Spotify.