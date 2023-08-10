Mischa Brown Ranks Pop Culture’s Biggest Flops In New Podcast

Wondery and AT WILL MEDIA have announced a new comedy podcast, The Big Flop, hosted by comedian and social media personality Misha Brown. The series, focusing on famous failures and flops in pop culture and business, will debut on Wondery+ on August 21 and become widely available on August 28.

Each episode of The Big Flop will feature Brown and a lineup of comedic guests, including Sasheer Zamata, Chris Gethard, Matt Bellassai, Guy Branum, Connor Ratliff, Jessica McKenna, DJ EFN, and others. Together, they will analyze and rank various flops, ranging from Quibi to Crystal Pepsi, and categorize them as either a “minor flop,” “big flop,” or a “mega flop.” The show will explore what happens when high expectations turn into monumental failures.

Brown is recognized for his social video series “Lessons in Not Crossing a Gay Man” and is known for addressing serious issues like misogyny, racism, and homophobia with humor. USA Today has described his comedy as possessing “equal parts bite and heart.”

The Big Flop is the second collaboration between Wondery and AT WILL MEDIA, following their recently released fictional series Academy, starring Myha’la Herrold from Industry.