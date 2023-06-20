‘Political Rewind’ Out Of Tape After Public Radio Cuts

Georgia Public Broadcasting has canceled the popular talk show Political Rewind after Georgia lawmakers reduced GPB’s budget earlier this year. The show, hosted by former state capitol reporter Bill Nigut, was the only statewide daily radio program dedicated to in-depth coverage of Georgia politics.

Some believe that the show was a victim of backlash from the politicians it covered. GPB cited a programming realignment that affected other offerings as the reason for the cancellation, denying any discussions with lawmakers about eliminating the program.

GPB will continue airing Political Rewind for one remaining week, coinciding with the implementation of the network’s reduced budget.