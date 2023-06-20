FCC Renewal Failure Ends In Fine For PA Christian FM

After two failures to file timely renewals for the 2011-2014 and 2019-2022 license cycles and subsequent expiration, the FCC and Pennsylvania’s Good Christian Broadcasting, Inc. have come to a solution to return the station license of WLIH-FM.

The FCC Media Bureau first issued a Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture to Licensee in 2015 for Good Christian’s Whitneyville signal. Continued silence from the religious broadcaster led to the license’s full revocation.

In an FCC order, a Consent Decree has been adopted between the Media Bureau and the WLIH owners. Following the revocation, the Licensee filed a request for Special Temporary Authority to operate the Station, along with a petition for reconsideration and a renewal application. The Consent Decree has been negotiated between the Bureau and Good Christian, where the latter acknowledges violations of FCC rules and agrees to pay a $3,000 civil penalty, implement a compliance plan, and submit a compliance report.

The FCC finds that approving the Consent Decree and terminating the pending proceedings is in the public interest. Good Christian’s petition for reconsideration is granted, and the license for WLIH is reinstated.