How Should Radio Navigate Political and Social Issues?

When it comes to more tightly-knit formats, addressing political and social issues can be difficult. What information is best prioritized? What topics are land mines radio should avoid? Led by Nio Fernandez, Director of Latin Formats at Beasley Media Group, a panel of experts gathered at Hispanic Radio Conference to discuss the role of radio’s importance in responsible communities.

Nomar Vizcarrondo, Communications and Media representative for the Township of West New York, NJ, emphasized the responsibility of news presenters to deliver factual information. He called for better utilization of available resources and the need to educate listeners on the facts surrounding political and social issues. Vizcarrondo also suggested that Hispanic radio stations can fill the void left by social media by providing accurate information and facilitating informed discussions.

Americano Media Political Director Alfonso Aguilar highlighted the growing influence of the Hispanic electorate in key markets and their ability to sway election outcomes. Aguilar stressed the importance of presenting facts while also allowing for diverse opinions from both the left and the right. He emphasized the need to combat disinformation and ensure that people’s voices are heard. Aguilar predicted that Hispanic radio would play a crucial role in the upcoming 2024 elections, particularly in markets like New York, Miami, and Los Angeles where Hispanic news/talk stations are currently lacking.

Joe Ferrero, Program Director and On-Air Personality at Davis Broadcasting Atlanta, emphasized the significance of providing decision-making information to listeners. He stressed the importance of presenting accurate and balanced information without hidden agendas. Ferrero advocated for fostering respectful dialogues and promoting unity instead of discrimination. He encouraged radio stations not to shy away from discussing important issues such as teaching kids in schools and immigration, emphasizing the community’s need for open and honest discussions.

Nicole Ovadia, VP/Forecasting & Analysis at BIA Advisory Services, provided insights from a revenue perspective. Ovadia discussed the potential impact of political advertising on the Hispanic radio market, with expectations of a $12 billion spending projection. She acknowledged that historically, radio has been the last medium to receive political advertising investments. Ovadia highlighted the fact that although Hispanics make up 18.7% of the population, their voter turnout remains lower. She suggested focusing on educating the Hispanic community about the importance of different political races and elections at the local level to encourage greater participation.