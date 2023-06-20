Accident or Attack? NOLA Station Off Air After Shooting

A New Orleans non-profit radio station, Radio for the Blind and Handicapped (WRBH), appears to have been knocked off the air due to gun violence. The station, which provides reading services for the blind, shut-ins, and immobile individuals, noticed its signal weakening until it eventually went silent.

Upon investigation by the station engineer, it was discovered that the transmission line had been damaged by a bullet hole, causing a loss of pressure and disrupting the signal. The rise in gun violence in the area, with nearby incidents of shootings, has contributed to the growing problem of transmission line shootings.

WRBH now faces a significant financial burden as repairs are estimated to cost around $237,000, exceeding their insurance coverage. The station is urging listeners to access their broadcasts through the website’s streaming service, but this option is not accessible to everyone. WRBH is now raising donations for the repair efforts on its website.