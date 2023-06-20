Everyone’s A V/O Artist In 2023 Cannes Radio Winner

Budget New Zealand telecom company Skinny has won the Radio & Audio Grand Prix at Cannes for its “Phone It In” campaign. “Phone It In” featured radio ad scripts printed on long-form out-of-home ads like disposable coffee cups and billboards. Each ad included a phone number for people to call and read the scripts aloud.

The campaign resulted in 2,650 recorded ads and a 34% increase in sign-ups for Skinny. The campaign’s success in driving business results and its innovative approach impressed the jury, earning it the top prize.

Gold Lion winners in the Radio & Audio category included Muskrat Magazine’s “Missing Matoaka” campaign and Mercado Libre’s “Files of Freedom” campaign. The sole US-based winner was “Dr. Rick Will See You Now” for Progressive Insurance by Arnold Worldwide, Boston.