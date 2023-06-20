What Can Radio’s Top Tier Teach About Talent?

The Talent Development and Management panel at the Hispanic Radio Conference brought together industry experts to discuss the critical role of talent in shaping radio stations’ success. Moderated by McVay Media President Mike McVay, the panelists shared valuable insights on talent management, adaptability, and the integration of technology to enhance performance.

The panel featured Manuel Fernandez Téllez, VP of Programming at Grupo Acir; Bob Perry, an international consultant; and PJ González, SVP of Programming at iHeart Latino at iHeartMedia. Each panelist offered unique perspectives on talent development and management from their views within the Hispanic radio industry.

González highlighted the significant impact of talent on a brand’s identity and the ability to differentiate from competitors. The audience’s desire to engage with personalities means talent must foster a sense of community. González encouraged stations to create opportunities for audience interaction.

Téllez said building strong relationships between stations and talent is fundamental. He compared the station-talent relationship to a marriage, emphasizing the need to work through good and bad times to avoid separation. Téllez acknowledged the rapidly changing audience preferences and pushed the importance of adapting to meet their expectations.

Perry posed a crucial question to talent: “What makes you different from all the other stations on the air?” Talent must drill into the significance of authenticity and understanding the audience’s lives and interests. Perry stressed the value of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok in engaging with the audience and creating a connection beyond the radio show. He advised talent to leverage these platforms to bring people into their shows authentically.

The panelists also discussed talent management and the role of empathy in nurturing talent. Perry emphasized the importance of building trust and relationships with talent. He also encouraged stations to embrace change and utilize artificial intelligence to streamline organizational processes and provide more time for coaching talent.

PJ González urged radio professionals to maintain a balance between embracing technology and preserving the human element. Authenticity and engagement would always win over the audience. González pointed out the importance of collaboration between programming leadership and talent, leveraging technology for a more efficient workflow while adapting to the evolving industry landscape.