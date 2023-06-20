NABOB To Celebrate 75 Years Of Black Owned Radio

The upcoming 2023 National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters Fall Broadcast and Media Management Conference is set to take place from October 4-6 at the Washington Marriott Georgetown. The event will feature a special celebration titled “Undeniable,” which commemorates 75 years of Black owned radio stations.

As part of “Undeniable,” NABOB is inviting attendees to submit entries that recognize their favorite Black Owned Radio pioneers, game changers, stations, talent, shows, and achievements. The submissions can be in various formats, including text, photo, video, audio, and rich media, providing an opportunity to showcase and honor the vibrant history of Black-owned radio.

In addition to the radio celebration, the conference will also hold the 23rd Annual Power of Urban Radio Forum, offering critical dialogue on strategies to increase Black media ownership, improve industry equity, and foster media investment equality.

The conference agenda features an array of engaging sessions, workshops, and breakout sessions covering various aspects of media management and broadcasting. Topics to be explored include advertising and go-to-market strategies, programming, ratings and audience insights, digital publishing, digital sales, talent development, technology, access to capital, policy and federal regulation, and more.

One of the highlights of the event is the NABOB & Power of Urban Radio Awards, which recognize outstanding achievement in advertising and marketing to the Black consumer market through the utilization of Black-owned media.

Further details and registration information can be found on the NABOB website.