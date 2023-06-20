Urban One Is One Step Closer To Virginia Casino

Two months after the company divested its stakes in the MGM National Harbor casino, Urban One is pushing forward on its own ONE Casino + Resort in Richmond, VA. With the $136.8 million sale, the company had been doubling its focus on approval after the Virginia State Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee’s rejected a casino referendum bill.

According to an SEC filing, RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC, entered into a Resort Casino Host Community Agreement with the City of Richmond, Virginia on June 13. RVA is a 50/50 partnership of Urban One and Churchill Downs Incorporated.

The agreement designates Urban One as the preferred casino gaming operator for the City, pending certification by the Virginia Lottery Department and a local referendum on the ballot in November. The project narrowly lost in a previous referendum by less than 1200 votes, due to opposition from local Democratic legislator Paul Goldman.

The City of Richmond projects ONE Casino + Resort’s $562 million, 12-story luxury hotel would create 1,300 job opportunities and generate around $30 million in annual revenue for the city’s General Fund.