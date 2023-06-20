Latino Media Network Picks SiriusXM Alum For CRO

Rose-Anne Tifre has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Latino Media Network. With Tifre joining founders Stephanie Valencia and Jessica Morales Rocketto, as well as CEO Sylvia Banderas Coffinet, LMN becomes one of the largest Latina-owned and operated audio and media companies in the US Hispanic market.

Tifre comes to LMN from SiriusXM. She will oversee LMN’s commercial strategy, position the network as a leading multi-channel platform, and drive local and national revenue growth. With more than 25 years of experience in advertising sales and marketing management, Tifre has overseen significant ad revenue in audio and digital total market and multicultural sales.

“We welcome Rosie to the LMN familia. As an esteemed and accomplished sales leader with audio and digital platforms, Rosie will be able to position Latino Media Network with advertisers who want to reach the fastest growing part of the US population,” said Valencia and Rocketto.

“I am thrilled to work for a Latina-owned media company aimed at informing, enriching, and celebrating Latinos. Our stations can reach 1 in 3 Hispanics in the US and I am confident we can connect marketers to local and National Hispanic markets through the power of LMN’s audio and digital platforms.”