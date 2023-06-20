Entravision Names Christenson New CEO

Entravision has announced the appointment of Michael Christenson as its Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2023. Christenson brings over 40 years of experience as a senior leader, investor, and advisor in helping companies navigate industry and technology transformations.

He has held positions such as President and Chief Operating Officer at New Relic and CA Technologies, as well as working as an investment banker at Allen & Company and Salomon Brothers. Christenson has also served on the boards of several high-growth public and private technology companies.

“We are excited to welcome Mike as Entravision’s next CEO,” said Paul A. Zevnik, Chair of Entravision’s Board of Directors. “Mike is a proven executive with operational and financial expertise and a track record of driving growth through operational execution and strategic acquisitions. We are confident that his skills and experience will help us unlock opportunities to expand our digital, television and audio segments, enhance our offerings and strengthen our competitive position in international markets. We are pleased that Mike will be joining our team to continue the mission that Walter Ulloa pursued in building the Company over many years and with the same core values that Walter instilled in the people of Entravision.”

“I am honored to join the team at Entravision,” said Mr. Christenson. “Entravision is an industry leader with a unique value proposition and an impressive suite of digital marketing services across its global footprint. As a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, Entravision is well positioned for continued growth and I look forward to leveraging my expertise and working together with the talented team to reach even greater heights.”

Mr. Zevnik added, “I want to thank our entire management team for working to continue the Company’s outstanding performance and building on 2022, which was a record financial year for revenue and consolidated adjusted EBITDA.”