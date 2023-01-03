Entravision CEO Dies Suddenly

Entravision announced that CEO Walter Ulloa passed away of a sudden heart attack on December 31, 2022. He was 74 years old. Entravision’s Board of Directors issued the following statement…

“We are profoundly saddened by the sudden passing of Walter Ulloa and extend our heartfelt condolences to Walter’s wife, son and entire family. Since founding Entravision more than 25 years ago, Walter has been an exceptional leader who transformed the company from a traditional multi-linear Spanish-language company that currently owns and operates approximately 100 domestic television and radio stations, to a global digital media powerhouse with a footprint that today reaches across more than 40 countries. Well-known and respected throughout the media industry, Walter’s passion, energy, and devotion to our company will be greatly missed. We have lost a leader and a friend.

Thanks to Walter’s dynamic leadership, Entravision has assembled an experienced management team that will continue to drive the company’s long-term growth strategy as we serve our customers, our partners, and our shareholders.”

The Board also announced today that it has appointed Chris Young, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Young has over two decades of experience in banking and corporate finance across the media, advertising and technology industries and has served as Treasurer and CFO of Entravision since 2008. He originally joined Entravision in August 2000 as CFO of the Company’s outdoor advertising division, of which he became President in February 2004 prior to the division’s sale in May 2008.

The Board of Directors will continue to meet to discuss matters related to the orderly transition and is currently conducting a search for a full-time replacement for the role of Chief Executive Officer.

Ulloa co-founded Entravision in 1996, becoming the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, roles he held until his passing. Ulloa served as director and Chairman of Entravision’s Board of Directors since February 2000. From 1976 to 1989, He worked at KMEX-TV, Los Angeles, California as Operations Manager, Production Manager, News Director, Local Sales Manager and Account Executive. This was followed by seven successful years in development, management and ownership of Entravision’s predecessor entities.