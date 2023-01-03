Brian Demay, WRRM PD, Dies After Cancer Battle

Brian Demay, the program director for Cincinnati’s adult contemporary station WRRM (98.5 FM, Warm 98.5), died this week following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Demay worked at the station since July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also showed his prior job as a program director for WWLI (105.1 FM, Lite 105) in Providence, Rhode Island from 2013 to 2016.

“The only thing that gave Brian greater pride and joy was his family,” a spokesperson for WRRM wrote in a message on Facebook. “We want to wrap his wife, Heather, his children, Connor and Darcy, his mother, Marianne, and his brothers, Pete and Drew, in our loving embrace right now, and let them know that they are not alone in their grief.”

In addition to his program director duties, Demay worked as an afternoon host at WRRM. Listeners knew Demay for his weekly Wine Wednesday segment, his “Corny Joke of the Day” routine, and his friendly on-air demeanor.

The station said it will air a remembrance with other on-air hosts Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time.

WRRM and WWLI are owned by Cumulus Media.