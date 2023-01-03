Metaverse Will Be Buzzing at CES

(By Buzz Knight) As CES 2023 begins rolling out there is no doubt the show will be filled with plenty of “buzz” about the Metaverse. The 2022 show, while lacking in the typical crowd surge, certainly wasn’t lacking in metaverse positioning for many companies.

So much about the CES show is frequently about branding and positioning but it seems like the metaverse has arrived.

Some examples this year:

Aria Studios is an LA/Seoul South Korea based organization specializing in AI-driven Interactive Entertainment Solution and Creative Production Services. From movies to the Metaverse providing Virtual Human and AI solutions to create world changing interactive experiences.

Kopin Corporation is a leading provider of components and technologies for mobile and wearable devices including their Lightning MicroOLEDs for the Metaverse. Their display delivers a power efficient and realistic virtual experience.

ROBYBI is a creator of children’s educational robots and digital content expanding a footprint into immersive learning.

Since some of you might benefit from a bit of a tutorial on the metaverse and others may be in the market to begin building a strategy I thought I would enlist the help of an expert on the topic.

Zanny Vantova is the co-founder and CEO of Aeximus, based in Geneva and with a team in Delaware.

The company specializes in custom digital transformation strategies including a focus on building 3D metaverse solutions.

BK: What is the Metaverse for those that may not know?

ZV: The Metaverse, a term coined by sci-fi author Neal Stephenson to describe a virtual shared space, is an exciting concept that is gaining a lot of attention in the tech world. Simply put, it is a virtual shared space where people can interact and engage with each other in a fully immersive environment. This space can be accessed through augmented and virtual reality technologies, and it has the potential to change the way we live, work, and interact with each other.

As we continue to advance in technology and connectivity, the Metaverse is becoming increasingly possible. It presents a unique opportunity for businesses, organizations, and individuals to create and participate in new, digital experiences that were previously unimaginable.

Whether you are a tech enthusiast, a business professional, or just curious about the future of technology, the Metaverse is worth keeping an eye on. It has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds for this emerging technology.

BK: Do you believe people toss the word around recklessly?

ZV: I believe people have realized the advantages that the Metaverse offers, and therefore are inclined to speak about the Metaverse or associate the Metaverse with their business as much as possible, and therefore there are certainly instances where some people might use it recklessly. However for the most part, the Metaverse really does offer incredible possibilities for hyper-digital reality where people get to experience amazing experiences.

BK :When a radio broadcaster is thinking about building a Metaverse experience what are some of the questions they should be asking as they contemplate the process?

ZV: The main question to ask themselves, is what is the experience that they wish to offer to their listeners. And from there, naturally the story will evolve about the type of Metaverse to create, the creative direction it could have, and the ways to interact with it. Another important question to ask is in what way they would like the people to interact with their Metaverse – whether it is fully immersive through virtual reality, or just partially through augmented reality, or maybe the would like to make it easily and widely accessible by having it simply run on the web where visitors will interact with it directly in their browsers without the need of any additional device. And lastly, they should be vigilant in their provider selection for bringing their vision to life, so that they choose a provider who understands their ideas, and further develops them to create a truly amazing experience.

BK: How could a broadcaster begin to evolve their brands and dip their toe in and experiment?

ZV: There are several ways you can start experimenting with the Metaverse and exploring its potential:

Online communities: There are many online communities and forums where you can learn more about the Metaverse and connect with others who are interested in this field. Some examples include the Metaverse Roadmap, the Virtual Reality Society, and the Virtual Reality Institute.

Hackathons and meetups: Participating in hackathons and attending meetups can be a great way to learn about the Metaverse and connect with others who are working on related projects. These events often provide an opportunity to learn new skills and collaborate with others on new ideas.

Getting in touch with digital providers who can help you further learn about the Metaverse and its potential it could offer to your brand.

BK: How rapidly is technology improving to support a Metaverse experience?

ZV:The technology required to support the Metaverse experience is still in development, but it is evolving rapidly as more and more companies invest in virtual and augmented reality technologies.

Some of the key technologies that are driving the development of the Metaverse include:

Virtual reality (VR) headsets, which are becoming increasingly advanced and are able to offer more realistic and immersive experiences.

Augmented reality (AR) devices, such as smart glasses and phones, allow users to see and interact with virtual objects and information in the real world.

3D graphics and animation technologies which are being used to create realistic and interactive virtual environments.

The Metaverse will require a vast amount of computing power to support the many users and applications that will be interacting within it. Cloud computing provides the scalable infrastructure needed to support this.

High-speed, low-latency 5G networks will be essential for supporting the real-time interaction and communication that is central to the Metaverse experience.

Overall, the technology required to support the Metaverse is evolving quickly, but it still has a long way to go before the vision of a fully-realized shared virtual space becomes a reality.

BK: What are some of your company’s success stories that broadcasters can study for their benefit and their clients benefit?

ZV: All our client success stories can be seen on our website www.aeximius.com, and for anyone particularly interested we can set up a call where we can further demonstrate our achievements and answer any of their questions. You can reach us at [email protected]