Audacy Counts Down 50 Iconic Hip-Hop Tracks For 50 Years

Audacy is adding to its celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop with a special long-form countdown show, Hip-Hop Made: The 50 Greatest Songs of the Past 50 Years. The show will play on select Audacy stations as an addition to the company’s on-air and digital yearlong celebration.

Hosted by Audacy’s nationally syndicated host Ed Lover, Hip-Hop Made will air Friday, August 11, highlighting some of the most influential and iconic songs that have shaped the genre.

Ed Lover said, “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking genre, we invite fans to join us in reliving the iconic moments and timeless music that have shaped the format’s rich history. Hip-Hop Made will showcase the top songs and collaborations, highlighting the immense talent and cultural impact of Hip-Hop. Get ready to immerse yourself in the beats, rhymes, and stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.”