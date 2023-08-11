Influencers Welcome In Syndicator Focus 360’s New Digital Project

Radio sales and syndication network Focus 360 has a new venture, Creator Square. This new platform gathers some of America’s leading digital content providers and influencers across sports, music, cooking, and more for advertisers to connect with.

So far, eight creators have joined, including The Jake Asman Show, Law Nation Sports, Matt O’Leary, and Jets Talk 24/7, with more expected in the near future. All shows now offer live reads, sponsorship opportunities, and product endorsements.

Focus 360 Founder and President Phil Brown commented, “Our square of creators is rapidly filling up with some of the most talented and engaging hosts, each with their own style. When an advertiser receives a ‘live read’ from the viewers’ trusted source, it helps drive recognition and acceptance. Creator Square is a new and exciting environment for brands.”