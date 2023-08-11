Send Us Your Blast From The Past

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Jack Taddeo on Philadelphia’s Wish 106 (WWSH) in the early 80s.

“Well, I didn’t look thrilled to be there in the pic, but in fact, I was happy to have this nighttime, weekend gig – even though I wasn’t spinning records. I was threading reel-to-reel tapes at this top-rated Shulke “Beautiful Music” station. The PD was the late Nelson Hobdell who I also worked with at WSNI and, later, WKSZ Kiss 100 FM in Philly.”

“This is the only pic I have of this location. The console was custom-made by the engineering department at Schulke’s headquarters in New Jersey. That’s why it has a somewhat odd layout.”

This is the only pic I have of this location. The console was custom-made by the engineering department at Schulke's headquarters in New Jersey. That's why it has a somewhat odd layout."

Thanks, Mike! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month

