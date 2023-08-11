Wes Nisker, Bay Area Newsman Known For Humor, Dead At 80

The San Francisco Bay Area radio community is mourning the loss of news anchor, comedian, and author Wes “Scoop” Nisker. The Nebraska native, who was 80, passed away in Oakland, where he had been a resident since the 1960s.

Nisker started his radio career at KSAN in 1968, later becoming a notable presence on KFOG and KPFA as well. He earned the nickname “Scoop” while covering the Chicago Seven Trial. The newscaster was known for infusing his bulletins with humor, personal opinions, and his signature sign-off: “Remember, if you don’t like the news, go out and make some of your own!”

Former colleagues remembered Nisker as a multifaceted individual, describing him as “a poet, a philosopher, a comedian, a newsman, and an author.” Nisker was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame in 2016.

Nisker is survived by his daughter Rose, who said he kept his wry sense of humor to the very end.