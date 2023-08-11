NHPR Brings Leah Todd Lin In As Exec For An Audience Boost

New Hampshire Public Radio has announced Leah Todd Lin as its first-ever Vice President for Audience Strategy. Lin’s primary responsibilities will include leading the organization’s efforts to attract new audiences and strengthen relationships with existing users. She will oversee NHPR’s digital team, programming team, and marketing initiatives.

Lin brings a wealth of experience in the field, having spent eight years at the Solutions Journalism Network, where she managed editorial and audience engagement initiatives as Collaborations Manager. Her previous roles include working as an education reporter at The Seattle Times and as a local government reporter for Wyoming newspapers.

NHPR’s President and CEO Jim Schachter praised Lin, saying, “Leah is well versed in audience engagement and growth strategies from a local news perspective. She has strong experience in a variety of areas, especially the confluence of marketing and journalism.”

Lin contributed, “I’m thrilled to join this ambitious team to lead audience strategy at NHPR. I deeply believe in the mission of public media and am passionate about journalism as a means to inform communities, spark civic engagement, and enrich our quality of life.”