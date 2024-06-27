Former WEEI PD Joe Zarbano Moves to New England’s RCG

Former WEEI Brand Manager Joe Zarbano has joined strategic communications firm Regan Communications Group as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Zarbano joins RCG after a stint in sponsorship marketing and sports betting initiatives at Encore Boston Harbor.

Zarbano served as the Chief Programming Executive at WEEI Sports Radio Network, where he managed the Boston Red Sox Radio Network. He also directed the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon for seven years, raising more than $25 million for cancer care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

During his time at the station, WEEI won a Marconi Award in 2018. Zarbano left in 2021.

RCG works across business, financial, hospitality, government, arts, and non-profit sectors, with offices down the East Coast from New England to Florida.

RCG Chief Operating Officer Mark Lund said, “Joe’s many accomplishments have captured the notice, and earned the respect, of numerous leaders and decision-makers within the media and business sectors in Massachusetts and beyond. Joe’s experience at forging partnerships and enhancing value for clients help position our company for even greater future success.”

Zarbano commented, “I’m honored to join this great team of professionals who have a laser focus on getting results for our clients and partners. For four decades Regan has been the region’s strategic communications leader; I’m thrilled for this opportunity to help strengthen and grow the Regan brand even further, build exciting new partnerships, and help our clients best convey their message and tell their story.”