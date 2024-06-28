Blast From The Past: Tom Kent; WLS, 1980

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past features “Truckin'” Tom Kent at WLS-AM in Chicago on St. Patrick’s Day 1980.

Tom is on the far right, but you may recognize some additional famous faces traveling left to right – namely John Records Landecker, Brant Miller, Jeff Davis, and Larry LuJack. Kent said, “I was the youngest person on the staff and highly resented because of my youth.”

Rest easy, Tom. We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.