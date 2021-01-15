Joe Zarbano Leaveing WEEI

Joe Zarbano, Brand Manager/Program Director at WEEI 93.7 FM, Boston has resigned. In a memo shared with staff, Zarbano said the time has come for me to pursue new challenges.

“I would like to express my appreciation to David Field, Pat Paxton and Mark Hannon for providing me the opportunity and privilege to work for this legendary brand. In May of 2007, I walked into 20 Guest St. to begin an internship that I was so excited about I couldn’t sleep the night before. Little did I know, it was the beginning of a 14-year journey that would lead me to some of the most challenging but rewarding years of my life,” wrote Zarbano.

In a memo from Mark Hannon, MM wrote, “No one has been more dedicated and committed to WEEI’s success than Joe Zarbano. His tireless efforts to make WEEI one of the leading sports stations in the country have been a marvel to watch. Maybe his greatest legacy will be the incredible passion and leadership he provided to the WEEI Jimmy Fund Radiothon each and every year.”

“To all of my WEEI and Entercom Boston co-workers, it was an honor to work and compete side-by-side with you each and every day; I’m eternally grateful for the life-long friendships and the countless memories we have experienced together,” wrote Zarbano. ”With that in mind, I leave today filled with gratitude. Best of luck moving forward and know that I’ll be rooting for you.”