ALT 98.7 Sets New Line-Up

ALT 98.7 (WDZH-FM), Detroit is kicking off a new line-up January 18. The line-up is filled with hosts in the Entercom Alt stable.

“When we launched ALT 98.7 a couple of months ago, we committed to providing the listeners of Detroit a new home for today’s top hits in alternative music, and today, we’re thrilled to announce the station’s inaugural on-air lineup,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Entercom Detroit. “This collection of talented personalities from our leading alternative brands nationwide will deliver an energetic slate of programming, no matter what time of day our audience is listening.”

The hosts include: Cane and Corey, Brady, Kevan Kenney and Bryce. The station, previously known as 98.7 The Breeze, launched in November 2020.