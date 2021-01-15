Media: Do Not Display Badges During Inauguration

That’s the word from The Salem Radio Network which announced its coverage for Joe Biden’s January 20th Inauguration. Salem says credentialed reporters like SRN’s U.S. Senate correspondent Bob Agnew have been advised to avoid displaying their media lanyards. But that’s not all.

The Salem press release also says that the media should “be prepared for hazards such as pepper spray, tear gas, impact projectiles and water cannon that could be used by law enforcement responding to unruly crowds.”

15,000 National Guard troops are patrolling the Capitol with 5,000 more expected this weekend. The entire National Mall will be closed, metrolines will be shot down and buses will be rerouted.

The security lock down follows the assault on the Capitol last week and threats of more violence around the country.

The Salem Radio Network will have live wall-to-wall coverage will begin at 11:30 AM, ET until the Inauguration events conclude.