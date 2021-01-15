NHL Team Ditches Radio For Its Own Platform

The San Jose Sharks have left KUFX-FM, where their games were broadcast for 20 years, and launched the Sharks Audio Network. The platform will include the audio broadcast of all regular season and playoff games. KUFX is a rock station owned by Bonneville.

Long-time play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky returns for his 30th season behind the microphone, joined by color analysts and Sharks alumni Scott Hannan and Mark Smith.