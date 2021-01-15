NHL Team Ditches Radio For Its Own Platform

The San Jose Sharks have left KUFX-FM, where their games were broadcast for 20 years, and launched the Sharks Audio Network. The platform will include the audio broadcast of all regular season and playoff games. KUFX is a rock station owned by Bonneville.
Long-time play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky returns for his 30th season behind the microphone, joined by color analysts and Sharks alumni Scott Hannan and Mark Smith.
Sharks personalities Randy Hahn, Bret Hedican, and Ted Ramey, who has served as the host of “Morning Tide” for the last two seasons, will all be contributors to the Sharks Audio Network programming.