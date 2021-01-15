Hubbard Seattle Brings in Bones To Replace Fitz

Hubbard Radio’s 98.9 The Bull (KNUC-FM) will start up the Premiere syndicated Bobby Bones Morning Show on the Seattle station this Tuesday. Bones will replace Fitz who left mornings to focus on the countdown show he took over when Bob Kingsley passed away.

“Seattle is one of my favorite cities in America,” said Bones. “I’m extremely excited to be on one of the premiere country stations in America! From top to bottom the team at The Bull is what many stations strive to be. I’m lucky that I get to join and be a part of such greatness. Consider me the luckiest guy in country music right now.”

“We are excited to welcome The Bobby Bones show to their new Puget Sound home,” stated 98.9 THE BULL Brand Content Director, Scott Mahalick. “Bobby, Amy, Eddie, Lunchbox and Ray will keep you smiling and on your toes every day.”