Fitz To End Morning Show

Hubbard Radio has confirmed that the Fitz In The Morning Daily show will be ending in the next few weeks to allow Fitz to focus on hosting the syndicated Country Top 40 program he took over when Bob Kingsley passed away earlier this year.

Fitz said, “While I will dearly miss the daily interaction with my Seattle listeners, I’m truly excited to focus my attention on continuing the tradition of CT40 and bringing it into the next decade with fun, captivating new features, emotion, and remembering the stars of yesterday, while introducing the country stars of tomorrow- Taking CT40 into the next 40 years!”

Wheeler Morris, VP/Market Manager for Hubbard Radio Seattle states that “Over the past few years Fitz and his entire team have connected the new 98-9 The Bull with a growing audience and they will be missed.”

Brand/Content Director Scott Mahalick said, “We look forward to writing a new chapter for 98-9 The Bull next year, and are working on plans now. We are glad to continue being the flagship radio station for CT40 with Fitz, and look forward to him playing the HITS for years to come.”