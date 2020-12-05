Hubbard Hauls in a Whopping $262K      

In its 2nd year supporting St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, KNUC-FM in Seattle raised $262,098 during a 38 hour Country Cares Radiothon event. Over 650 members of the BULL’s audience pledged to become a “Partner In Hope”, a commitment of $19 a month.

“For the past two days our passionate BULL team has poured their hearts into soliciting partners in hope,” 98.9 THE BULL’s Brand Content Manager Scott Mahalick shared. “We are glad to hear how many Northwest children are still alive today due to the lifesaving protocols developed at St Jude. It’s truly a privilege to contribute and help the children of St Jude, for that we are grateful and thankful for all the support shown by the 98.9 BULL fans.”

(Pictured L-R) Scott Mahalick, 98.9 THE BULL Brand Content Director; April Hofmann, 98.9 The Bull Promotion and Events Manager; B-Dub, 98.9 THE BULL Afternoon Drive Host; Wingnut, 98.9 THE BULL Midday Host; Deanna Cruz, 98.9 THE BULL Overnights; Kat Balyeat, 98.9 THE BULL Promotion Team