BMG Charlotte Group Secret Santa

Beasley Media Group Charlotte’s KISS 95.1 WNKS, Power 98, Country 1037 WSOC, V 101.9 and WKQC, Christmas K 104.7 has completed a successful radiothon. The event will benefit children at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

“That was an amazing day of local radio,” said John Reynolds, OM Charlotte. “Raising 85K in the middle of a pandemic speaks to the caliber of talent we have in our Charlotte cluster and the power of local radio! Thank you all for making Secret Santa a big success though all the hurdles we had to get here.”

$85,000 during the 9th Annual Secret Santa event.