WGN Radio Legend Prepares To Exit

Orion Samuelson will cap off a six-plus decade run on Chicago’s Very Own 720/WGN Radio. His last day on the air is scheduled to be December 31st.

Samuelson started in America’s Dairyland, but in May of 1960 segued down to Chicago taking over the National Barn Dance Show, which was a staple on WLS on until May 2, 1960 when it became The New WLS and switched to Top 40 rock & roll.

He was the host of the U.S. Farm Report, and even did a Top-O-The Morning Show on WGN-TV Ch. 9. He is best remembered as Farm Director at WGN-AM. He’s pictured here with Sean Compton, President, Networks for Nexstar Media Group.