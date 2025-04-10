Kelsey Brannan Dubbed WBA Young Professional of the Year

University of Wisconsin-Madison Director of Student Radio Kelsey Brannan has been named the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association’s 2025 Young Professional of the Year. Brannan was selected from a pool of nine monthly honorees recognized since July.

She will be formally recognized at the 2025 WBA Awards Gala on May 3 at the Madison Marriott West.

Brannan returned to UW-Madison in 2021 to oversee WSUM, the student-run station where she first began her radio career. Before rejoining her alma mater, she held programming and leadership positions at KEXP in Seattle and Minnesota Public Radio’s KCMP in St. Paul.

University of Wisconsin-Madison James E. Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics Katy Culver said, “She excels in the recruitment, training, and supervision of 20 paid student employees and hundreds of station volunteers engaged in a wide variety of programming activities including the music, public affairs, sports, live-streaming, and podcasting. She maintains an inclusive community that provides students with a multitude of skills following high professional standards.”

Reflecting on her role at WSUM, Brannan said, “I love being in an exciting college radio environment and I feel fortunate to be surrounded by students who are so passionate about their work. I feel energized when I can connect and collaborate with other young professionals who share my passion for being a force for good and growth within the broadcasting industry.”